Click on the media player above as host Rob Pizzo and Hockey Night in Canada colleague P.J. Stock talk to Anaheim Ducks superstar Teemu Selanne about his final Stanley Cup playoffs before retiring for good.
Listen to more Hockey Night in Canada Radio interviews here.
Follow Rob Pizzo on Twitter @robpizzo.
Follow P.J. Stock on Twitter @PJStockHNIC.
Rob Pizzo and co-hosts Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, Craig Simpson, Tim Wharnsby and Cassie Campbell-Pascall discuss the game of hockey in an entertaining way on Hockey Night in Canada Radio, the flagship of NHL Network radio on SiriusXM, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. ET on Sirius 207 and XM 92.
