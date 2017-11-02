Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the St. Louis Blues on Hockey Night on Canada.

Later on, we'll have the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vanciuver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.

Technical requirements

  • Desktop browsers only.
  • Flash plugin needs to be enabled before streaming.
  • Users will need to turn off or disable adblocking software.
  • ​Mobile streaming is available only through the CBC Sports app for Android and iOS.