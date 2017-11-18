Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night on Canada.Watch Live Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens
Later on, we'll have the St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.
Technical requirements
- Desktop browsers only.
- Flash plugin needs to be enabled before streaming.
- Users will need to turn off or disable adblocking software.
- Mobile streaming is available only through the CBC Sports app for Android and iOS.
- For the full system requirements for playing videos on the CBC website, click here.
