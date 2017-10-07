Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Hockey Night on Canada.

Watch Live Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

Later on, we'll have the Edmonton Oilers at the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.

Technical requirements

  • Desktop browsers only.
  • Flash plugin needs to be enabled before streaming.
  • ​Mobile streaming is available only through the CBC Sports app for Android and iOS.