Hockey Night in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app
CBC Sports brings you a free live stream of Monday's Hockey Night in Canada playoff game, with the Washington Capitals visiting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
Watch Game 1 between Vegas and Washington on Monday at 8 p.m. ET
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada?
CBC Sports brings you a free live stream of Wednesday's Hockey Night in Canada playoff game, with the Washington Capitals visiting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
Watch it on your desktop at CBCSports.ca or on the CBC Sports app, which you can download from the links below.
Use the links below to watch on desktop.