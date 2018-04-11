Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada'?

CBC Sports will provide free live streams of Wednesday's Hockey Night in Canada playoff games, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch on Wednesday.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop.