Hockey Night in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app
CBC Sports will provide free live streams of all Hockey Night in Canada games, including the the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game.
Watch live stream of this weekend's HNIC games
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Day in Canada'?
CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.
Here's your guide on how to watch the NHL's All-Star festivities on Saturday and Sunday
The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.
Click on the links below to watch on desktop.