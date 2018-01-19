Skip to Main Content
Hockey Day in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app

CBC Sports will provide free live streams of all Hockey Day in Canada games, including the Flames hosting the Jets, the Maple Leafs meeting the Senators, and the Canucks visiting the Oilers

Watch live stream of Saturday's HNIC games

CBC Sports ·
(Janie Roberts)

Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Day in Canada'?

CBC will live stream Hockey Day in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

Here's your guide on how to watch on Saturday.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop.

