Want to watch a free live stream of a Hockey Night in Canada game?

CBC will now live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, with free streaming on desktop and mobile web platforms meaning more Canadians will be able to access the Saturday night games.

Here's your guide on how to watch Hockey Night in Canada on Jan. 14 – click on the game links below to watch on desktop and mobile devices:

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games: