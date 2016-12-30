Want to watch a free live stream of a Hockey Night in Canada game?

Beginning on New Year's Eve, CBC will now live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms. For the past two seasons, it was available on CBC TV and the CBC Sports app. But starting this Saturday, the addition of free streaming on desktop and mobile web platforms means more Canadians will be able to access the Saturday night games.

Here's your guide on how to watch Hockey Night in Canada on Dec. 31 – click on the game links below to watch on desktop and mobile devices:

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games: