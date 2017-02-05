Leon Draisaitl was the lone scorer in a shootout as the Edmonton Oilers ended a three-game losing run with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday afternoon.

The win helped Edmonton (29-18-8) end a three-game road trip with a victory despite scoring only one regulation time goal.

The Canadiens (30-16-8) are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

The five-minute overtime saw Montreal goaltender Al Montoya stop Connor McDavid on a clean breakaway, while Cam Talbot managed to keep out a Shea Weber blast at the other end.

After coming close early when Alexei Emelin hit a cross bar, the Canadiens generated little on attack until picking up the pace in the third period.

The Oilers had a 30-20 shot advantage in regulation time and outshot Montreal 32-22 overall.

McDavid played his 100th NHL game and was front in centre in what little action there was through the first two periods.

At 8:40 of the first, McDavid looked to fall down while accelerating through the neutral zone and Shea Weber was sent off his tripping. Andrew Shaw wasn't called despite throwing the young Oilers' star to the ice and Tomas Plekanec upended McDavid soon after by dragging a foot and letting him trip over it.

McDavid drew a clear hooking call on Nathan Beaulieu at 12:42 when he snuck off the bench to intercept an Alexander Radulov pass and broke in on goal. Again the Edmonton power play could not connect.

Eleven minutes into the second frame, Weber wiped out at the blue line, sending McDavid's line in on a three-on-one that was broken up on a clever move by veteran defenceman Andrei Markov.

McDavid drew yet another penalty at 14:46, with Emelin complaining that he went down too easily on a partial hook.

Both teams were playing a third game in four days.

McDavid has 108 points in his 100 games.

David Desharnais returned after being sat out one game to play centre, with Alex Galchenyuk moved to left wing. Brian Flynn was scratched.