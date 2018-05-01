Senators head coach Guy Boucher, staff returning for 2018-19 season
GM Pierre Dorion to shift focus toward trying to re-sign all-star Erik Karlsson
Guy Boucher will be back behind the Ottawa Senators bench next season, and so will his entire staff.
Speaking on Ottawa radio station TSN 1200, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion confirmed that Boucher and his assistants will return despite the club's second-last place finish in 2017-18.
Dorion said Boucher would run the power play, while assistants Rob Cookson and Marc Crawford will join Boucher behind the bench.
Boucher's future was in doubt after the Senators struggled to a 28-43-11 record last season, one year removed from making the Eastern Conference final.
Special teams were a particular concern for the Senators. Ottawa finished 27th in the 31-team league with a power play that converted on just 16.6 per cent of its chances, and its penalty-kill rate of 76.2 per cent was 26th.
With the coaching situation stabilized, the Senators can turn their attention toward trying to sign captain Erik Karlsson to an extension.
The superstar defenceman becomes an unrestricted free agent after next season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.