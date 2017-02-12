Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist could be facing a lengthy, and costly, suspension for a high-stick in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Nyquist said the play wasn't intentional. He has been offered an in-person hearing to discuss potential discipline from the league, according to the NHL player safety Twitter account.

The in-person hearing means the suspension could end up being for six games or longer. Although a date for the hearing has not been chosen yet, Nyquist will be suspended indefinitely until the hearing takes place.

Nyquist high-sticked defenceman Jared Spurgeon in the face late in the first period. Spurgeon had knocked Nyquist to the ice from behind near the side boards, and Nyquist came up swinging, using the blade of his stick to spear Spurgeon just below his left eye.

Spurgeon missed a few shifts while getting stitches in his cheek but returned before the end of the period. Nyquist got a double-minor, which irked Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.

"They didn't see it from the same angle I did," Boudreau said of the game officials. "They didn't think it was that bad. I said, 'Well watch the replay. You'll see it deserved more than a double minor."'

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet outlined the potential hit to Nyquist's wallet on twitter: