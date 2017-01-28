The Metropolitan Division all-star team will have one great replacement coach behind the bench on Sunday.

Wayne Gretzky will step in for Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Tortorella, who also missed Columbus' game on Thursday, is attending to a family emergency.

Wayne Gretzky will replace John Tortorella as Metropolitan coach for All-Star weekend — @FriedgeHNIC

The Great One gets to coach Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Metro team this weekend. Cool. — @Real_ESPNLeBrun

The NHL confirmed Gretzky's participation on Saturday.

Wayne Gretzky will serve as head coach of the Metropolitan Division for this weekend's #NHLAllStar festivities. pic.twitter.com/J1T8iXg06r — @PR_NHL

Tortorella said he hopes to be back with the Blue Jackets next week and appreciates the support of the team and the NHL.

Gretzky, the NHL's all-time points leader, was named the ambassador for the league's Centennial season in September.