The Metropolitan Division all-star team will have one great replacement coach behind the bench on Sunday.
Wayne Gretzky will step in for Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Tortorella, who also missed Columbus' game on Thursday, is attending to a family emergency.
Wayne Gretzky will replace John Tortorella as Metropolitan coach for All-Star weekend—
@FriedgeHNIC
The Great One gets to coach Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Metro team this weekend. Cool.—
@Real_ESPNLeBrun
The NHL confirmed Gretzky's participation on Saturday.
Wayne Gretzky will serve as head coach of the Metropolitan Division for this weekend's #NHLAllStar festivities. pic.twitter.com/J1T8iXg06r—
@PR_NHL
Tortorella said he hopes to be back with the Blue Jackets next week and appreciates the support of the team and the NHL.
Gretzky, the NHL's all-time points leader, was named the ambassador for the league's Centennial season in September.