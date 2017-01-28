The Metropolitan Division all-star team will have one great replacement coach behind the bench on Sunday.

Wayne Gretzky will step in for Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Tortorella, who also missed Columbus' game on Thursday, is attending to a family emergency.

The NHL confirmed Gretzky's participation on Saturday.

Tortorella said he hopes to be back with the Blue Jackets next week and appreciates the support of the team and the NHL.

Gretzky, the NHL's all-time points leader, was named the ambassador for the league's Centennial season in September.

With files from The Canadian Press