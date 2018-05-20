Skip to Main Content
Golden Knights eliminate Jets to reach Stanley Cup final
Recap

Golden Knights eliminate Jets to reach Stanley Cup final

The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup final on Sunday, eliminating the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Vegas continues improbable inaugural run

The Canadian Press ·
The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup final. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)
More to come.

