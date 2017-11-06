Mitch Marner had the shootout winner to lead the Maple Leafs past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Monday night after Toronto blew a two-goal lead.
Marner was the first skater in the shootout and skated out wide to the left before cutting in toward the net, forcing Vegas goalie Maxime Lagace to commit with a deke before tucking the puck past him.
Nazem Kadri had a pair of goals in regulation time for Toronto (9-7) and James van Riemsdyk also scored as the Maple Leafs built a 3-1 lead by the first intermission.
Frederik Andersen made 22 saves and stopped three skaters in the shootout.
Deryk Engelland's third-period goal forced overtime for Vegas (9-4-1), while James Neal and Reilly Smith also found the back of the net. Lagace turned aside 25 shots.
The win was a much-needed boost for a Maple Leafs team that had dropped back-to-back games and lost six of their past 10 after starting the year with a 7-1 record.
