The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to name Gerard Gallant as the franchise's first head coach, according to multiple reports.

The expansion Golden Knights owner Bill Foley confirmed that an announcement will be made, but did not name the former Florida Panthers coach directly.

George McPhee was named the team's first general manager last July, a month after the Knights became the league's 31st team.

BREAKING: Head Coach will be announced tomorrow. "I'd probably be ready by about 12 noon." -Foley — @SinBinVegas

Owner Bill Foley confirmed the Thursday presser but would not confirm Gallant as the hire. Word is however that Gallant is the guy for VGK. — @stevecarprj

That's got Gerard Gallant written all over it. Their first coach. https://t.co/J1vvn9ywnq — @FriedgeHNIC

Gallant was 96-65-25 in parts of three seasons with the Panthers. The Summerside, P.E.I., native was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award last year, but only made it through 22 games this season before being fired unceremoniously while on the road.

The Panthers cited philosophical differences as the primary reason why they fired Gallant. Tom Rowe, the team's general manager at the time, stepped in as interim head coach. Earlier this week Rowe was removed from both roles but will remain as an advisor with the team.

Gallant, 53, played 11 seasons in the NHL with Detroit and Tampa Bay from 1984-95.