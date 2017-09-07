The NHL has tabbed former enforcer George Parros to run its department of player safety.
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Parros' appointment to senior vice-president of player safety on Thursday. Parros replaces Stephane Quintal, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities within hockey but is staying on this season to help with the transition.
Bettman says Parros, who previously worked under Quintal as one of the directors of player safety, "possesses one of the brightest and most innovative young minds in our game. Parros is a Princeton University graduate who played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.
Despite being a fighter with 1,092 penalty minutes, Parros was never fined or suspended in the NHL.
