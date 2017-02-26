Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist to help the Calgary Flames beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday.
Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames. They have earned at least one point in six straight games, going 5-0-1 in that stretch to move into playoff position in the Western Conference.
Victor Rask scored on the power play for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost six of seven to fall into last place in the Metropolitan Division.
Brian Elliott made 34 saves for the Flames, with his best coming with roughly 15 minutes to play when he stopped Jeff Skinner from point-blank range.
Eddie Lack finished with 21 saves. He made his second straight start for Carolina.
Gaudreau had his third two-goal game of the season, scoring the go-ahead goal with 5:10 left in the second period when he scooped up his own rebound and slipped it past Lack. Gaudreau tacked on an insurance goal with 8:55 remaining in the third with a wrist shot.
His scoring binge came after Ferland tied it on a breakaway, splitting the Hurricanes' defencemen and beating Lack high with 13:55 left in the second.
It came after Rask put Carolina up 1-0 at 4:54 of the first, beating Elliott with a wrist shot from the circle for his first goal since Jan. 13.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.