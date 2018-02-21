Lightning claim Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Senators
The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed forward Gabriel Dumont off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
Forward has appeared in 30 games this season with both Tampa Bay and Ottawa
The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed forward Gabriel Dumont off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
The Lightning said in a statement Dumont will be assigned to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The club also reassigned forward Matthew Peca to Syracuse.
Dumont, 27, has appeared in 30 games this season with both Tampa Bay and Ottawa, registering a goal and an assist. Dumont was first claimed off waivers by Ottawa on Nov. 22.
Last season with Tampa Bay, Dumont registered career highs for games played (39), goals (two) and points (four). He was originally signed by the Lightning on July 1, 2016 as a free agent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.