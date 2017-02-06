Frederik Andersen was cool as a cucumber after making not one but two terrific saves, one that play-by-play man Paul Romanuk actually mistook for a goal.
Vintage Paul romanuk yelling "scores" 5 seconds after Andersen clearly had the puck in his glove—
@AndyWhite111
The Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender made a terrific glove save on the New York Islanders' Josh Bailey Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
HOLY. MACKINAW. WHAT. A. SAVE. BY. FREDDIE. ANDERSEN. #TMLtalk—
@LeafsFansUnited
Just when you think Andersen is having a bad game, he makes a highlight of the night save #TMLtalk—
@JoshSanger
Freddie Andersen with 2 save of the year candidates in the same game—
@blueandwhite93
The Leafs ultimately lost the game 6-5 in overtime, but Andersen's impressive glove proved key in keeping Toronto in it until the end.
I don't see these loses on Andersen. What's the score if he doesn't make those two glove saves? We don't get the point that's what. #Leafs—
@LeafsHub
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.