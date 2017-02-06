Frederik Andersen was cool as a cucumber after making not one but two terrific saves, one that play-by-play man Paul Romanuk actually mistook for a goal.

Vintage Paul romanuk yelling "scores" 5 seconds after Andersen clearly had the puck in his glove — @AndyWhite111

The Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender made a terrific glove save on the New York Islanders' Josh Bailey Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Just when you think Andersen is having a bad game, he makes a highlight of the night save #TMLtalk — @JoshSanger

Freddie Andersen with 2 save of the year candidates in the same game — @blueandwhite93

The Leafs ultimately lost the game 6-5 in overtime, but Andersen's impressive glove proved key in keeping Toronto in it until the end.