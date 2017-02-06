Frederik Andersen was cool as a cucumber after making not one but two terrific saves, one that play-by-play man Paul Romanuk actually mistook for a goal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender made a terrific glove save on the New York Islanders' Josh Bailey Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Leafs ultimately lost the game 6-5 in overtime, but Andersen's impressive glove proved key in keeping Toronto in it until the end.