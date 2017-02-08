Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.
Oakley appeared to shove security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Fans chanted "Oakley! Oakley!" in support of the popular power forward.
Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.
The Knicks said in a tweet that Oakley "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner" and was being arrested.
Oakley played for the Toronto Raptors from 1998-2001.
Charles Oakley gets physical with Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley has been arrested by the NYPD.#BALLGOD pic.twitter.com/FAmguAVtpl—
