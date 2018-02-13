Flyers goalie Brian Elliott out 5-6 weeks after surgery
32-year-old suffered injury during 4-3 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott had abdominal surgery on Tuesday and will be out 5 to 6 weeks, general manager Ron Hextall said.
Elliott re-aggravated an abdominal injury that cost him four games earlier this month in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over Arizona.
In 41 games this season, Elliott has posted a 21-11-7 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
Flyers backup goalie Michal Neuvirth started Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, two days after he made 38 saves in a 4-1 victory at Las Vegas.
Philadelphia recalled Alex Lyon from Lehigh Valley of the AHL prior to Sunday's game to serve as Neuvirth's backup.
Hextall was noncommittal as to whether he would pursue a replacement for Elliott before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.
The Flyers began Tuesday in sixth place in a tightly bunched playoff race in the Eastern Conference.
