President-elect Donald Trump nominated Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola to become Secretary of the Army on Monday.

An obvious choice for the job, right?

The Florida Panthers owner will be in charge of the military? pic.twitter.com/fxJFHHIVEp — @DMMusings

While Viola does have the necessary military and business experience for the job, hockey fans jumped at the chance to have some fun imagining which other players could round out the Trump administration.

Foreign policy, Broad Street style

Who could be better suited to help you protect your country against its biggest rivals than Philadelphia Flyers great Bobby Clarke?

Based on the amount of Russian hacking going on, always figured Bobby Clarke was perfect for Trump's administration #NHLTrumpNominations pic.twitter.com/dta1mZIYqo — @wyshynski

Clarke famously chased down Soviet superstar Valeri Kharlamov and struck him with a two-handed slash in Game 6 of the 1972 Summit Series.

However, perhaps Clarke and the new Director of Counter Terrorism wouldn't see eye to eye on everything.

No one is getting past Clarke and Alex Ovechkin, the Great Eight, of the Washington Capitals.

Familiar faces in the cabinet

With the U.S. secured, it is time to deal with other basic needs of the people.

@wyshynski Tiger Williams for Secretary of Transportation #NHLTrumpNominations pic.twitter.com/XIAvxb6za2 — @pseudobiznasty

We hear Williams, the Toronto Maple Leafs' enforcer from the 1970s who racked up 3,966 NHL penalty minutes, is also available and not bad at the whole protecting people thing.

At his side just in case things get sticky …

Gerard Gallant for Secretary of roadside assistance #NHLTrumpNominations — @TheRealBenBlum

The former Panthers head coach might have a chip on his shoulder after Viola sent him packing 22 games into this season following an Atlantic Division-best 103-point campaign in 2015-16.

More Torts is always the answer

Speaking of sticky situations, Trump is clearly going to need someone to help him with his media relations and the NHL has the perfect candidate. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's likeable and warm approach with the media is undeniable.

@wyshynski John Tortorella, White House Press Secretary #NHLTrumpNominations — @LuceAntica

And last but definitely not least is every NHL fan's favourite bearded beauty, Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks, with a nomination that is a little out there. But you do have to keep everyone happy, including Chewbacca and his home planet of Kashyyyk.

I think @wyshynski should accept the appointment of Brent Burns for Ambassador to Kashyyyk #NHLTrumpNominations pic.twitter.com/EsW6Yh5bVf — @zakkthebear

Is it possible this is all an elaborate plan to mend fences with hockey loving Canadians who aren't completely on Trump's side? Or, is the new POTUS just a fan of how the Panthers are trying to use analytics to get ahead?