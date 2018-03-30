Senators send Leafs to playoffs on OT penalty shot
Idle Toronto clinches post-season berth as J-G Pageau scores winner against Panthers
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Pageau and Magnus Paajarvi also scored in regulation for the Senators (27-39-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots.
With the Panthers' loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs booked their ticket to the Cup playoffs for the second straight spring.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> reached the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since a six-year run from 1998-99 to 2003-04. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/t0AVQnXMuS">pic.twitter.com/t0AVQnXMuS</a>—@PR_NHL
Aaron Ekblad and Evgeni Dadonov scored for the Panthers (39-29-8) in regulation time. James Reimer made 27 saves.
The Panthers now trail New Jersey by three points with a game in hand for the final wild card berth in the Eastern Conference as the Devils lost 4-3 in overtime to Pittsburgh.
Both teams had several chances in overtime but with 12.9 seconds remaining in the extra period Pageau converted on a penalty shot.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/JGPageau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JGPageau</a> scores the OT winner on a penalty shot. <a href="https://t.co/V0Z42iYzX1">pic.twitter.com/V0Z42iYzX1</a>—@NHLGIFs
Trailing 2-1 Ottawa took just 16 seconds to tie the game as Paajarvi tipped a Zack Smith shot past Reimer.
