Senators send Leafs to playoffs on OT penalty shot
Senators send Leafs to playoffs on OT penalty shot

Idle Toronto clinches post-season berth as J-G Pageau scores winner against Panthers

Lisa Wallace · The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa defenceman Cody Ceci tries to get the puck from Florida's Denis Malgin during the first period of the Senators' 3-2 overtime victory over the Panthers on Thursday. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Pageau and Magnus Paajarvi also scored in regulation for the Senators (27-39-11) as Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots.

With the Panthers' loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs booked their ticket to the Cup playoffs for the second straight spring.

Aaron Ekblad and Evgeni Dadonov scored for the Panthers (39-29-8) in regulation time. James Reimer made 27 saves.

The Panthers now trail New Jersey by three points with a game in hand for the final wild card berth in the Eastern Conference as the Devils lost 4-3 in overtime to Pittsburgh.

Both teams had several chances in overtime but with 12.9 seconds remaining in the extra period Pageau converted on a penalty shot.

Trailing 2-1 Ottawa took just 16 seconds to tie the game as Paajarvi tipped a Zack Smith shot past Reimer.

