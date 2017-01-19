Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row with a 4-3 decision over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

McDavid got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left. Florida goalie James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review.

Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers (25-15-7), who recorded their longest winning streak since December 2015.

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg responded for the Panthers (20-18-9), who have lost two straight.

Edmonton started the scoring six minutes in off a steal as McDavid fed Kassian on a two-on-one, and he beat Reimer. It was McDavid's 100th career point, coming in his 92nd game.

McDavid got his 101st point with seven minutes to play in the opening frame, making a perfect feed on the power play to bank the puck in off the skate of Letestu.