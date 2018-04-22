Golden Knights' Fleury saw winning formula from the start

Marc-Andre Fleury never believed the expansion Vegas Golden Knights were a team built just for the future, and that losing would be acceptable because it was the inaugural season.

On Sept. 13, the three-time Stanley Cup goaltender said: "It's not something I accept. Every guy here wants to win. We know where we're at, we won't accept losing. We're looking at winning some games."

With help from Fleury, the Golden Knights did a lot more than win some games. They're one of the most successful expansion teams ever. In any sport.

"It's a good thing it worked out, so I don't look like a fool," Fleury said Friday about his bold pre-season statement.

"Every guy here has a lot of pride in the way we play, the way we look at ourselves as a team every night. We all have pride in winning and I think it's shown throughout the season, and in the [first round of the] playoffs, too."

Fleury dominated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. The Golden Knights became just the sixth team to allow three or fewer goals in a playoff series going back to 1980.

With an 0.65 goals-against average Fleury joined a short list of goalies since 1967-68 who have won all four games of a playoff series and kept their GAA to 0.70 or fewer.

Same old Fleury, different team.

"We played some very sound hockey and when we didn't, when we were having a bad period or a bad stretch, goaltending was there to help us stabilize," Vegas general manager George McPhee said. "And that's why he's here, that's what he gets paid to do and he does it very well."

Sharks on deck

After fans watched a stellar goaltending matchup between Fleury and Kings' Jonathan Quick, the 14-year veteran faces a San Jose team that had goalie Martin Jones stop 128 of 132 shots in a sweep of the Anaheim Ducks.

"Their goalie is very good; their defencemen also contribute to their attacks, they're a quicker team than L.A. I think they'll create more offensively," Fleury said. "It'll be a little more fast pace and a little more open hockey, they'll be a little more up and down."

Fleury will prepare with a meticulous approach and tranquil execution that impresses teammates.

"His calmness in the net is unbelievable," defenceman Shea Theodore said. "When you're having little chit chats on the ice and you've been hemmed in and they've had five or six or seven Grade A chances and he's been flopping around, you go to talk to him. . He's just so calm and so patient in the net, I feel it definitely calms our group down."

Forward Cody Eakin said Fleury always lets his teammates know he is aware of their play.

"It's just a huge part of his game, tracking pucks, being sharp, or knowing what's going on around him — he's phenomenal at that," Eakin said. "It gives you confidence when he's talking to you, or you can talk to him, or skate by and give him a wink. He's pretty amazing."

Amazing, like the Golden Knights' improbable season. And Fleury said they're just getting started.

"We're not done here," he said, "hopefully we have a long way to go."