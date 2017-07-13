The Calgary Flames and forward Micheal Ferland have agreed to a two-year contract.

The club announced the signing on Thursday.

The deal has an annual average value of $1.75 million US and keeps the 25-year-old Ferland, who was a restricted free agent, with the Flames through the 2018-19 season.

Ferland played 76 games with Calgary last season and produced career highs in goals (15) and points (25).

The Brandon, Man., native has spent his entire career with the Flames after they selected him 133rd overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Ferland has 173 career NHL games under his belt, with 21 goals 48 points, after breaking into the pros with Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate in 2013-14.