The Calgary Flames have placed Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve.

Jagr left Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in the first period and did not return to the game.

The 45-year-old right-winger broke his stick attempting a shot on the Wild net, skated to the bench and walked to the dressing room.

The Flames said he was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. A player placed on injured reserve is ineligible to play in NHL games for seven days.

Calgary has back-to-back road games Tuesday in Nashville and Wednesday in St. Louis and is at home to Dallas on Friday.

Jagr has two assists in five games this season.