New Jersey right winger Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist as the Devils jumped out to a two-goal first-period lead and hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Palmieri opened the scoring at 6:22. Mark Giordano got caught pinching, and New Jersey broke out on a 3-on-2 with Palmeiri keeping the puck and whipping a shot past Chad Johnson high on his blocker side.

It was the ninth goal for Palmieri, who recorded a career-high 30 goals a year ago to lead the Devils. The 25-year-old has five goals in his last 12 games after scoring just four times in the first 30.

New Jersey made it 2-0 at 18:31 on the power play. Palmieri zipped a pass across the slot to Taylor Hall, who fired a wrist shot into the top corner from 30 feet out.

The Devils (17-18-9) snapped a four-game winless streak and improved to 1-1-0 on its four-game road trip.

Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (23-20-2). The Flames' four-game home winning streak was snapped.

Flames respond to lacklustre start

After a lethargic opening 20 minutes in which they were outplayed, outskated and outshot 14-7, the Flames came out flying in the second.

Kris Versteeg's re-direction slipped just wide of the net. Sam Bennett was turned away by Keith Kinkaid on a dangerous chance from in-close, and Giordano was thwarted when he jumped into the rush and had a great chance to score.

Calgary kept up the pressure, finally getting on the scoreboard at 14:04. Kinkaid made a pad stop off Dougie Hamilton but Monahan was right there at the top of the crease to bury the rebound.

Monahan's 11th goal ended an 11-game goalless drought and was his first even-strength goal since Dec. 4.

The slumping Flames centre found himself with new wingers on this night. Instead of Johnny Gaudreau and Alex Chiasson, he was reunited with Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer (broken finger), who returned to Calgary's line-up after missing eight games.

With Cory Schneider getting the night off, Kinkaid was excellent. He finished with 31 stops to improve to 5-4-2.

Johnson was very good also in his fourth consecutive start. His 34 saves included a breakaway by Miles Wood halfway through the third that kept Calgary within striking distance. Johnson falls to 15-10-1.