Corey Perry scored the overtime winner for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 playoff win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Perry's sharp-angled shot at 1:30 in the extra period deflected off bodies and by Flames goaltender Brian Elliott.

Trailing 2-1 and 4-2 at period breaks, the Ducks battled back to take a 3-0 stranglehold in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final series.

Calgary must win Wednesday's Game 4 at Scotiabank Saddledome to avoid a sweep.

The Flames started stronger, were more disciplined and sharper in the faceoff circle than they were in a pair of 3-2 losses to open the series in Anaheim.

But Calgary squandered that effort giving up three unanswered goals to the Ducks starting at 19:11 of the second period.