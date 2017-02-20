The Calgary Flames have acquired defenceman Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes for two draft picks.
Stone has a goal and eight assists in 45 games with the Coyotes this season and will be looked to help shore up Calgary's defence as it makes a playoff push. The Flames entered Monday's games a point up on Winnipeg for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.
The 26-year-old Winnipeg native has 24 goals and 96 assists in 324 career games with Arizona.
The Coyotes, second-last in the league at 47 points, get Calgary's third-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft and a conditional fifth-round draft choice in 2018.
