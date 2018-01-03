Predators lose Filip Forsberg to injury for 4-6 weeks
Nashville Predators forward and leading scorer Filip Forsberg will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.
Nashville's leading scorer hurt against Wild on Friday
The Predators announced the extent of Forsberg's injury Wednesday. Forsberg got hurt Friday at Minnesota and had missed Nashville's two games since. That marked the first time the Predators had played a regular-season or playoff game without Forsberg since the 2013-14 season.
Forsberg has 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season. He leads the Predators in goals. His 19 assists rank second on the team, behind P.K. Subban's 20.
