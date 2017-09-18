If you had nothing better to do Monday night than check out preseason NHL boxscores, you would have noticed numerous minor penalties for faceoff infractions.

There were three in the Toronto-Ottawa game alone. Same in the Washington-New Jersey game. And they had fans scratching their heads.

Really hate #NHL new rule #Faceoffinfraction rule! This really going to drive both #NHLPlayers and #NHLCoaches nuts this year! — @mapleleaffan38

CAN'T IMAGINE game 7 of STANLEY CUP a REF calling that ticky tack FACEOFF infraction. WHAT is @NHL doing to OUR game? #TMLTALK — @Burnsy888

This new faceoff infraction rule is BS. Will they call them this tight in the finals. Lets see if Crosby or McDavid get sent off!! — @JoeKolarich

However, it's not a new rule — just ask the 2015 Ottawa Senators.

Sens penalized for violating face-off rule 76.61:12

The NHL, at least in the preseason, is simply calling it by the book, as they did with hooking and interference coming out of the 2004-05 lockout.

Rule 76.6 in the National Hockey League rule book states the following:

"When at least two face-off violations have been committed by the same team during the same face-off, this team shall be penalized with a bench minor penalty to the offending team. This penalty shall be announced as a "Bench Minor Penalty for Delay of Game – Face-off Violation."

The violations vary, from failing to lineup properly to playing the puck by hand.