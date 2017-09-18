If you had nothing better to do Monday night than check out preseason NHL boxscores, you would have noticed numerous minor penalties for faceoff infractions.
There were three in the Toronto-Ottawa game alone. Same in the Washington-New Jersey game. And they had fans scratching their heads.
Really hate #NHL new rule #Faceoffinfraction rule! This really going to drive both #NHLPlayers and #NHLCoaches nuts this year!—
@mapleleaffan38
CAN'T IMAGINE game 7 of STANLEY CUP a REF calling that ticky tack FACEOFF infraction. WHAT is @NHL doing to OUR game? #TMLTALK—
@Burnsy888
This new faceoff infraction rule is BS. Will they call them this tight in the finals. Lets see if Crosby or McDavid get sent off!!—
@JoeKolarich
However, it's not a new rule — just ask the 2015 Ottawa Senators.
The NHL, at least in the preseason, is simply calling it by the book, as they did with hooking and interference coming out of the 2004-05 lockout.
Rule 76.6 in the National Hockey League rule book states the following:
"When at least two face-off violations have been committed by the same team during the same face-off, this team shall be penalized with a bench minor penalty to the offending team. This penalty shall be announced as a "Bench Minor Penalty for Delay of Game – Face-off Violation."
The violations vary, from failing to lineup properly to playing the puck by hand.