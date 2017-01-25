Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will not be playing the NHL all-star game on Sunday in Los Angeles due to an injury, the team confirmed Wednesday.
Malkin will miss Thursday's game in Boston.
"[Malkin] is out for tomorrow's game and the all-star game with a lower-body injury," head coach Mike Sullivan said through the Penguins' Twitter account.
Coach: "Geno is out for tomorrow's game and the All-Star Game with a lower-body injury. Patric is day-to-day with a lower-body injury."—
@penguins
Malkin is currently tied for the team-lead with Sidney Crosby with 54 points — second overall in NHL scoring — two behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.
As a result, the NHL will announce a replacement for the Metropolitan Division's roster.
