While everyone is waiting on Sidney Crosby to reach his 1,000th career NHL point, Evengi Malkin went about making a little magic of his own Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 3-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks after Malkin ever-so gracefully assisted Kessel in the third period.

Malkin also scored the first goal on the night.

This was the centre's first game after missing seven with a lower body injury.

If anyone does a comeback well, it's Malkin.

Murray on Malkin: “He’s one of the best in the world. We’ve come to expect that from him. He was really good for us all night.” — @penguins

We missed u Malkin — @svmxslvnder

GOD I'M SOBBING I LOVE EVGENI MALKIN — @nervoushay

Malkin helped the Penguins defeat the Canucks 4-0.