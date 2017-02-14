While everyone is waiting on Sidney Crosby to reach his 1,000th career NHL point, Evengi Malkin went about making a little magic of his own Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 3-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks after Malkin ever-so gracefully assisted Kessel in the third period. 

Malkin also scored the first goal on the night.

This was the centre's first game after missing seven with a lower body injury. 

If anyone does a comeback well, it's Malkin.

Malkin helped the Penguins defeat the Canucks 4-0. 