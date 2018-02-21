Sabres' Evander Kane expects to be dealt before trade deadline

Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane says he fully expects to be dealt before the NHL's trading deadline hits Monday.

Kane says he's been preparing to be dealt all season long. The only question is when the trade will take place and where he'll be headed. Kane spoke after practice Wednesday as Buffalo prepared to leave for a two-game road trip starting at Detroit on Thursday.

Kane is in the final year of his contract and not considered a long-term fit for the last-place Eastern Conference team. Kane's 19 goals rank second in Buffalo. He's scored 20 or more in each of his previous two years since being acquired by the Sabres in a multi-player trade with the Winnipeg Jets in February 2015.

The 26-year-old is in his ninth NHL season after being selected No. 4 by the then-Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 draft.