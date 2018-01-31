New
Senators' Eugene Melnyk has no plans to move NHL team
One month after stoking relocation fires in Ottawa, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says he has no plans to sell or move the NHL team.
Owner says it was "unfortunate" his original statement in December hit a nerve
Owner Eugene Melnyk says he has no plans to move the Ottawa Senators.
Last month, Melnyk drew the ire of Senators fans when he mused about the possibility of relocating the NHL franchise he's owned since 2003.
On Wednesday, Melnyk did an about-face, saying it was "unfortunate" his original statement hit a raw nerve among Senators fans and that he remains committed to bringing a Stanley Cup title to Ottawa.
Melnyk did reiterate he has no plans to sell the Senators, something he also said last month.
Melnyk is currently working with a Toronto-based public relations firm and was doing a media tour Wednesday in the city.
