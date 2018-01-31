Skip to Main Content
Senators' Eugene Melnyk has no plans to move NHL team

Senators' Eugene Melnyk has no plans to move NHL team

One month after stoking relocation fires in Ottawa, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says he has no plans to sell or move the NHL team.

Owner says it was "unfortunate" his original statement in December hit a nerve

The Canadian Press
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk made it clear on Wednesday that he has no plans to move the NHL team after drawing the ire of some fans in December when he mused about the possibility of relocating the franchise he's owned since 2003. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
Owner Eugene Melnyk says he has no plans to move the Ottawa Senators.

Last month, Melnyk drew the ire of Senators fans when he mused about the possibility of relocating the NHL franchise he's owned since 2003.

On Wednesday, Melnyk did an about-face, saying it was "unfortunate" his original statement hit a raw nerve among Senators fans and that he remains committed to bringing a Stanley Cup title to Ottawa.

Melnyk did reiterate he has no plans to sell the Senators, something he also said last month.

Melnyk is currently working with a Toronto-based public relations firm and was doing a media tour Wednesday in the city.

