Senators' Erik Karlsson, dealing with his own tragedy, pays tribute to Humboldt victims
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson offered a touching tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Friday.

Ottawa captain and his wife recently lost their baby son

A capture of Erik Karlsson's Instagram in which he invokes the recent loss of his baby boy in tribute to the Humboldt bus crash victims. (Erik Karlsson/Instagram)
Karlsson, who is dealing with his own personal tragedy following the death of his baby son, posted a picture of a hockey stick propped up on his porch on Instagram with the caption "I hope you guys are playing with my boy up there. Thinking of all of you."

Sixteen people have died as a result of a crash last Friday when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi truck just south of Nipawin, Sask. Another 13 people were injured. The Broncos were headed to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League semifinal game.

Many have honoured the victims by taking pictures of hockey sticks on porches or outside doorways and uploading them to social media.

Karlsson and his wife Melinda announced in March that their son Axel was stillborn. It was the couple's first child.

