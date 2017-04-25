Minnesota Wild centre Eric Staal has a concussion from his head-first crash into the boards.
Fortunately, the dangerous collision didn't damage him further than that.
Staal looked well on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters, though general manager Chuck Fletcher said Staal would've been out for a while had the Wild stayed alive in the playoffs. Staal recalled the sequence in Game 5 of the first-round series against St. Louis, when he tripped near the Blues net at the end of a breakaway and barrelled full-speed ahead into the barrier.
Staal said he initially felt some numbness in his feet, but he was eventually able to get up and leave the ice with assistance before being taken to a nearby hospital for observation.
Staal: It was scary. I feel fortunate w/how it ended up, could've been worse. Lot of good help from everyone on the ice, trainers, doctors.—
