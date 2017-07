The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Jussi Jokinen to a one-year contract reportedly worth $1.1M US.

The 34-year-old Finn had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 69 games with Florida last season.

Jokinen signs a one-year deal in EDM worth $1.1 million, with a limited no trade clause. He can list a no. of places he won't go. — @SportsnetSpec

Jokinen has 546 points (186 goals, 360 assists) and 365 penalty minutes over 891 career NHL games with Dallas, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Florida. He has added 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) over 56 playoff games.

The six-foot, 198-pound forward has been known as a shootout threat, scoring 36 shootout goals over his career.

Internationally, Jokinen has appeared in over 170 games with Finland, winning silver medals at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy and the 2016 World Hockey Championship in Russia.

Jokinen was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round, 192nd overall, of the 2001 NHL draft.