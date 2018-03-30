Jacob Markstrom backstops Canucks to tight victory over Oilers

Defenceman Derrick Pouilot snapped a 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season early in the final period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Thursday night for their third consecutive win.

Sam Gagner also scored for the Canucks (29-40-9), who have won four of their past five games.

Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (34-38-6), who have lost two in a row. Edmonton is 3-2-1 in its past six games.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for the victory.

Pouliot gave Vancouver the lead just two minutes into the third period. Nikolay Goldobin fed the Canuck defenceman a pass from along the boards. Pouliot skated in on Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot, make a deke then scored his first goal in 42 games.

Pouliot has five career <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> goals. THEY’RE ALL GAME-WINNERS!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/ZFe1FCG9SU">pic.twitter.com/ZFe1FCG9SU</a> —@Canucks

Leon Draisaitl had a chance to tie the game on an Oiler power play late in the third, but his shot hit the post. A Ryan Strome slapshot also hit the post after a Canuck giveaway with just over two minutes remaining.

McDavid's goal was his 41st of the season, giving him an NHL leading 103 points, leaving him six ahead of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov. McDavid trails Washington's Alex Ovechkin by four goals in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.