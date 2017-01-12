Former Oiler Taylor Hall played in Edmonton for the first time since he was traded to the New Jersey Devils for defenceman Adam Larsson.

His return was celebrated by the Oilers organization with a tribute early in the first period. Oilers fans responded with a standing ovation. 

Even though he's an opposing threat on game night, Oilers fans still gave Hall the recognition he deserves.

Hall's return was so well received that the New Jersey Devils expressed their gratitude towards the Oilers organization via Twitter. 

The Oilers picked Hall No. 1 overall in the 2010 NHL draft, and he went on to score 132 goals and 328 points in 381 games representing Edmonton. 

A native of Calgary, Hall did not want to be traded and was left feeling bitter by the trade back in June 2016.

Despite any negative emotions Hall may have felt, he never them show.

He lead by example on the ice and off — the Oilers still have not forgotten about that till this day. 

Although he doesn't wear an Oilers jersey anymore, Edmonton fans still show Hall respect.

Prior to Thursday nights game, Hall was confident that he would receive a warm welcome from the city of Edmonton's fans. 

The 25-year-old New Jersey Devil will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 NHL all-star game. 