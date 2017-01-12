Former Oiler Taylor Hall played in Edmonton for the first time since he was traded to the New Jersey Devils for defenceman Adam Larsson.

His return was celebrated by the Oilers organization with a tribute early in the first period. Oilers fans responded with a standing ovation.

Oilers fans give Taylor Hall a standing ovation. As they should. — @Sun_Tychkowski

Even though he's an opposing threat on game night, Oilers fans still gave Hall the recognition he deserves.

I for one will always love Taylor Hall. Prof Hockey is entertainment, he always entertained. Added excitement in some dark Oiler days. — @solid_guarantee

Welcome back Taylor Hall! Go Oilers Go! #EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/NONIsfS7zY — @carchalupa

Little jersey ready for tonight's game. Once an @EdmontonOilers always an Oiler ... warm welcome to @hallsy09. pic.twitter.com/aJNWFVJFZN — @luckygreen27

Hall's return was so well received that the New Jersey Devils expressed their gratitude towards the Oilers organization via Twitter.

Shoutout to the @EdmontonOilers and all the fans in Edmonton for giving @hallsy09 a warm welcome back! #NJDvsEDM https://t.co/ClCNaJ2wMZ — @NJDevils

The Oilers picked Hall No. 1 overall in the 2010 NHL draft, and he went on to score 132 goals and 328 points in 381 games representing Edmonton.

A native of Calgary, Hall did not want to be traded and was left feeling bitter by the trade back in June 2016.

Despite any negative emotions Hall may have felt, he never them show.

Ben Lovejoy on @hallsy09 "We gave him every chance to complain about EDM, he wouldn't. @EdmontonOilers should be proud of ambassador he was" — @DebPlacey

He lead by example on the ice and off — the Oilers still have not forgotten about that till this day.

"The organization appreciates all the things he did for us in his time here." Coach McLellan as #Oilers host Taylor Hall & NJ tomorrow — @EdmontonOilers

Although he doesn't wear an Oilers jersey anymore, Edmonton fans still show Hall respect.

Taylor Hall's determination and effort was exceptional for the Oilers. He's a winner and the team failed him. Respect him tonight. — @NateInVegas

Heading out to Oilers game soon. Remember Taylor Hall is an exceptional elite winger. Oilers did him wrong. Cheer loud for him! — @marsha083

Prior to Thursday nights game, Hall was confident that he would receive a warm welcome from the city of Edmonton's fans.

"I think I'll get a good applause... That's the kind of fans & people that are here in Edmonton." @NJDevils' Taylor Hall on return to #yeg pic.twitter.com/EInaiKiDZG — @EdmontonOilers

The 25-year-old New Jersey Devil will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 NHL all-star game.