Former Oiler Taylor Hall played in Edmonton for the first time since he was traded to the New Jersey Devils for defenceman Adam Larsson.
His return was celebrated by the Oilers organization with a tribute early in the first period. Oilers fans responded with a standing ovation.
Welcome back, @hallsy09. #NJDvsEDM pic.twitter.com/4yjAn4otij—
@EdmontonOilers
Oilers fans give Taylor Hall a standing ovation. As they should.—
@Sun_Tychkowski
Even though he's an opposing threat on game night, Oilers fans still gave Hall the recognition he deserves.
I for one will always love Taylor Hall. Prof Hockey is entertainment, he always entertained. Added excitement in some dark Oiler days.—
@solid_guarantee
Welcome back Taylor Hall! Go Oilers Go! #EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/NONIsfS7zY—
@carchalupa
Little jersey ready for tonight's game. Once an @EdmontonOilers always an Oiler ... warm welcome to @hallsy09. pic.twitter.com/aJNWFVJFZN—
@luckygreen27
Hall's return was so well received that the New Jersey Devils expressed their gratitude towards the Oilers organization via Twitter.
Respect. 👏🏒👏🏒👏🏒 #NJDvsEDM pic.twitter.com/zh8m4gG9sD—
@NJDevils
Shoutout to the @EdmontonOilers and all the fans in Edmonton for giving @hallsy09 a warm welcome back! #NJDvsEDM https://t.co/ClCNaJ2wMZ—
@NJDevils
The Oilers picked Hall No. 1 overall in the 2010 NHL draft, and he went on to score 132 goals and 328 points in 381 games representing Edmonton.
A native of Calgary, Hall did not want to be traded and was left feeling bitter by the trade back in June 2016.
Despite any negative emotions Hall may have felt, he never them show.
Ben Lovejoy on @hallsy09 "We gave him every chance to complain about EDM, he wouldn't. @EdmontonOilers should be proud of ambassador he was"—
@DebPlacey
He lead by example on the ice and off — the Oilers still have not forgotten about that till this day.
"The organization appreciates all the things he did for us in his time here." Coach McLellan as #Oilers host Taylor Hall & NJ tomorrow—
@EdmontonOilers
Although he doesn't wear an Oilers jersey anymore, Edmonton fans still show Hall respect.
Taylor Hall's determination and effort was exceptional for the Oilers. He's a winner and the team failed him. Respect him tonight.—
@NateInVegas
Heading out to Oilers game soon. Remember Taylor Hall is an exceptional elite winger. Oilers did him wrong. Cheer loud for him!—
@marsha083
Prior to Thursday nights game, Hall was confident that he would receive a warm welcome from the city of Edmonton's fans.
"I think I'll get a good applause... That's the kind of fans & people that are here in Edmonton." @NJDevils' Taylor Hall on return to #yeg pic.twitter.com/EInaiKiDZG—
@EdmontonOilers
The 25-year-old New Jersey Devil will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 NHL all-star game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.