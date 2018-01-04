Oilers' Maroon suspended 2 games for hit on Kings' Doughty
Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for interference against Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty.
Edmonton forward was assessed match penalty for illegal check to the head
Maroon was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head in the second period of the Oilers' 5-0 home loss to the Kings on Tuesday night.
The suspension will cost Maroon $21,505 US. He has nine goals and 12 assists in 40 games this season.
Pretty dirty hit by Maroon, there <a href="https://t.co/cC92o993TY">pic.twitter.com/cC92o993TY</a>—@HILITINGHOCKEY
