Predators sink Oilers with 2nd-period onslaught
Nashville's Juuse Saros saves 46 for 3rd career shutout
Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators continued their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Pontus Aberg, Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators (20-7-4), who have gone 10-1-2 in their last 13 outings and have won their last 10 straight against Edmonton.
Laurent Brossoit stopped 19-of-23 shots as Edmonton (13-17-2) lost for the second time in three games.
There was no scoring in the first period, but it certainly wasn't due to a lack of effort on the Oilers part, as they outshot Nashville 22-4.
Nashville's fifth shot ended up going in as a high shot by Mattias Ekholm was tipped by Aberg past Brossoit three minutes into the second period. The play survived a video review for a high stick on the deflection.
Nashville added to its lead with a power-play goal five minutes later as a shot hit an Oilers defender and landed on the doorstep before being tapped in by Fiala.
The Predators made it 3-0 with five minutes left in the second as Turris rifled a shot top corner for his seventh of the season.
The second period explosion continued a couple of minutes later as Josi scored from the side of the net on a two-man advantage.
The shots after 40 minutes were 33-13 for Edmonton, and 46-23 after the scoreless third period.
Both teams are back at it on Saturday as the Predators wrap up a three-game trip in Calgary, while the Oilers hit the road to play the Minnesota Wild.
