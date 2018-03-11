Connor McDavid's 3-point effort powers Oilers past Wild

Connor McDavid scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (30-34-4), who have won three straight.

Charlie Coyle replied for the Wild (39-23-7), who had a three-game winning streak of their own snapped.

There was no scoring in the first period, with Minnesota getting the bulk of the chances with 12 shots on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, while Edmonton only put five shots on Devan Dubnyk in the Wild net.

Edmonton broke the deadlock with 10:48 to play in the second period as McDavid danced around defender Ryan Suter and then deposited his own rebound into the net for his career-high 32nd goal of the season.

McDavid did it again on the power play just a couple of minutes later, staying on for a second shift and then sniping a shot in from the top of the circle with Milan Lucic screening Dubnyk in front. McDavid has 18 goals in his last 19 games after getting just 15 in his first 49 of the season.