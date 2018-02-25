Oilers send Mark Letestu to Predators for Pontus Aberg
The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Pontus Aberg from the Nashville Predators for forward Mark Letestu on Sunday.
Swedish forward has 2 goals, 8 assists in 37 games this season
Aberg, 24, appeared in 37 games with Nashville this season, registering two goals and eight assists. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, had three goals and seven assists in 52 career NHL games.
He has also accumulated two goals and three assists in 18 career playoff games.
Shortly after acquiring Letestu, Nashville dealt him to Columbus for a fourth-round pick. Letestu, 33, of Elk Point, Alta., had eight goals and 11 assists in 60 games with Edmonton.
