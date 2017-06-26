The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension that will have an average annual value of $1.94M US.

Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, posting 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.

Zack Kassian has agreed to terms with EDM on a three-year deal worth a total of $5.85M. — @TSNBobMcKenzie

The six-foot-three, 207-pound winger has appeared in 313 career NHL games with Buffalo, Vancouver and Edmonton, accumulating 98 points (45 goals, 53 assists) and 522 penalty minutes. He has also played in 21 playoff games, posting three goals and 33 penalty minutes.

The Windsor, Ont., native represented Canada most recently at the 2011 world championship. He has also played at the 2009 under-18 world championship and the World under-17 Challenge.

Kassian was selected by the Sabres in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2009 NHL draft.

Sens sign forward Pyatt to 2-year extension

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tom Pyatt to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth US$2.2 million.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 82 games with the Senators last season, while adding two goals in 14 playoff games. He averaged 15:38 of time-on-ice last season, including 2:06 per game short-handed, which was second among team forwards.

Prior to joining Ottawa, Pyatt spent two seasons playing with Geneve Servette of the Swiss-A League.

Pyatt was selected in the fourth round, 107th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2005 NHL draft. The 30-year-old has played in 327 NHL games with Montreal, Tampa Bay and Ottawa.