The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Eric Gryba to a two-year contract extension.

Gryba, 29, appeared in 40 games with the Oilers last season, posting six points (two goals, four assists) and 65 penalty minutes. He also appeared in three playoff games.

Eric Gryba has agreed to terms with EDM on a two-year deal with an AAV of $900K. — @TSNBobMcKenzie

The Saskatoon native ranked second among Oilers defencemen in hits (145) and also recorded 47 blocked shots.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound blue liner has accumulated 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) and 327 penalty minutes in 258 career NHL games with Ottawa and Edmonton. He has also played in 13 playoff games, registering 35 penalty minutes.

Gryba was selected by the Senators in the third round, 68th overall in the 2006 draft.