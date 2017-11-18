Ben Bishop shut out Edmonton over the last 39 minutes after Kari Lehtonen was pulled, and the Dallas Stars beat the Oilers 6-3 on Saturday.
Bishop made 17 saves after replacing Lehtonen early in the second period with Edmonton leading 3-2.
Devin Shore tied the game at 3 with his first goal this season, and Radek Faksa scored with 1:26 left in the second to put Dallas ahead.
Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza added third-period goals. Bishop assisted on Spezza's power-play goal.
Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov scored to give Dallas a 2-0 lead, but Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid scored to tie the game at 2 entering the second period.
Caggiula scored his second goal of the game less than one minute into the second.
